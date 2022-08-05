Jefferson Co. Police Department Donates Cruiser to Letcher County Sheriff’s Office

SHIVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Shively Police Department in Jefferson County have donated a police cruiser to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

The police department also donated food, water, and other items to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

The department was able to donate the cruiser, courtesy of Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton and the Shively City Council.

