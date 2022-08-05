The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.

The Kentucky National Guard hit the area as the waters raged below, working to rescue people who were stranded on rooftops and treetops.

Amidst the hard winds, the cold waters, and the long hours, some of Kentucky’s soldiers witnessed things they have never seen.

Saving more than 500 lives, nearly 80 of those hoisted from danger, into the air, the men and women who serve are being celebrated by the communities that could not have survived without them- as mentioned by Congressman Hal Rogers during his trip to the mountains Thursday.

Now, reflecting on a week of work after the weather, the soldiers say they are just happy to serve and willing to stand until the impacted areas can rise as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.