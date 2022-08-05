Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could.

Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.

“Total devastation,” is what Harrison said they saw as they drove through some of the hardest hit communities stopping at as many houses as they could.

They offered tetanus shots, hepatitis A shots and any other medical help needed.

They also listened to many stories along the way.

“We had no time to save anything, so we go upstairs and we stayed there for hours, fourteen hours, trying to get calls out,” said Gina Tyree, a local who lost everything.

“We’re just trying to make somebody’s life a little easier, so overall it’s been heartbreaking and rejoicing at the same time,” said Harrison. “Happy to be alive but the same time look around and there is nothing left.”

Doctors and nurses worked together to give vaccines, deliver supplies and share hope.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
ARH GIVING SHOT
ARH IN THE COMMUNITY
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
Papa Johns serving Eastern Kentuckians
Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon