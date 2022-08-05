Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was live again Friday to update Kentuckians on flooding aftermath and relief efforts.

He said the death toll is still 37, with no deaths confirmed in recent days. He said there are still two people missing confirmed by Kentucky State Police.

For flooding relief, the Governor said the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $3.6 million.

In a positive update, Beshear said steady progress is being made in cleanup and relief efforts.

The Governor originally planned to visit affected areas, but was unable because of “unsafe travel conditions”.

Earlier Friday morning, it was also announced that President Joe Biden would be visiting the area to tour damaged areas and talk with people affected by flooding.

