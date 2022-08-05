Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters.

Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week.

The Sparkmans also said they would be helping out as much as they can in the community in the following days and weeks to come.

“We will have items for free, I’m restocking the shelves all the time, so there are always items in there that people can come and grab,” said Amber Sparkman. “If someone needs us for anything, they can call and we’ll try our best to help. "

On Thursday, both Amber and Aaron Sparkman were at the restaurant handing out free pizza for those affected by the flooding, first responders, and those assisting with cleanup efforts. Amber Sparkman added that free items will be at the restaurant while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.