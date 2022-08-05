Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters.

Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week.

The Sparkmans also said they would be helping out as much as they can in the community in the following days and weeks to come.

“We will have items for free, I’m restocking the shelves all the time, so there are always items in there that people can come and grab,” said Amber Sparkman. “If someone needs us for anything, they can call and we’ll try our best to help. "

On Thursday, both Amber and Aaron Sparkman were at the restaurant handing out free pizza for those affected by the flooding, first responders, and those assisting with cleanup efforts. Amber Sparkman added that free items will be at the restaurant while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

"28-35 individuals" have taken shelter at the Floyd County Community Center following recent...
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County
SBA
SBA representatives - Dakota
Matt Jones and KSR - Nate
Matt Jones and KSR - Nate