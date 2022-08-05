Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance.

At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such as FEMA assistance and hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and tetanus shots from the Floyd County Health Department.

Floyd County Fiscal Court ARPA Grant and Special Projects Director Missy Allen says the center has helped hundreds of people throughout the week and even more help is expected to come from other organizations in the days and weeks to come.

“It’s varied anywhere from 28 to 35 that are staying here right now, using it as a shelter,” said Allen. “As far as folks coming daily to get supplies and other items, it is a kind of a steady stream, I’m sure we have between 50 and 100 people a day.”

Allen added that these supplies are only for those who were affected by the flooding and should only be taken if you are in urgent need.

