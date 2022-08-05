Flood Watch starts Friday, more heavy rain possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know it’s been a long week and many folks are beyond weather weary, but it looks like we’re going to have to be on guard for more potential flooding.

Today and Tonight

I believe we’ll start the morning mainly dry, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm here and there. Most locations will start off similar to the last couple of days with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances start to pick up by mid to late morning and will linger through much of the day and night.

A Flood Watch goes into effect at 8 a.m. and lasts, for now, through 8 a.m. on Saturday. Unless this system fizzles out, which I know we are all very hopeful for, I would not be surprised to see that extended past Saturday morning.

Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning (WYMT Weather)

Folks, it is critical that we stay weather aware today, tonight and tomorrow. Some of you have personally seen what the power of water can do and even though we’ve had a couple of drier days, that does not mean our ground has had time to dry out. It would likely take a week or more of drier days before the saturation level goes away. Please, keep an eye on your creeks and streams. I used to add to do that in flood-prone areas, but this week, I believe we have proved everywhere could be one of those. If the water starts to rise, DO NOT drive through it. We’ve already lost more than three dozen of our neighbors. Let’s not add to that total.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

The rain chances look to last off and on through most of today and tonight. Most models show between 1-3″ of rain by Sunday morning, but we know with a soggy ground like we have right now, it will not take much to start flooding again. Highs top out today in the mid-80s before dropping to around 70 tonight.

Weekend & Extended Forecast

I think we see more showers and storms off and on through Saturday and Saturday night before becoming more scattered on Sunday. Highs both days should top out in the mid-80s and drop into the low 70s overnight. Everything I talked about above also applies to the weekend. Stay weather aware.

Scattered rain chances continue on Monday as highs stay in the mid-80s. I’m starting to get more concerned about another potential flooding threat by next Tuesday, but that is something we’ll watch closely this weekend.

