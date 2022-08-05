Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Neil Middleton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history.

Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends.

WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects on the flood waters that caused so much destruction and the one thing those flood waters could never wash away -- the Appalachian spirit of neighbors helping neighbors.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

ARH GIVING SHOT
ARH IN THE COMMUNITY
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
Papa Johns serving Eastern Kentuckians
Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon
ARH IN THE COMMUNITY
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas