Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding.

Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing.

Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in if they need a place to stay.

“Many are hurting in our region at this time. Our highest priority is to serve our students and our local community,” said ALC President Dr. Jim Stepp.

Any student who may need additional assistance to get themselves ready and to campus due to the flood may reach out to Tori Nairn Hall at 606-368-6146.

ALC is also collecting and distributing supplies for the surrounding community. Items can be dropped off or picked up at Caney Baptist Church in Pippa Passes.

Monetary donations are being accepted online at www.alc.edu/online-donations.

