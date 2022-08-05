Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding

Alice Lloyd College
Alice Lloyd College
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding.

Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing.

Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in if they need a place to stay.

“Many are hurting in our region at this time. Our highest priority is to serve our students and our local community,” said ALC President Dr. Jim Stepp.

Any student who may need additional assistance to get themselves ready and to campus due to the flood may reach out to Tori Nairn Hall at 606-368-6146.

ALC is also collecting and distributing supplies for the surrounding community. Items can be dropped off or picked up at Caney Baptist Church in Pippa Passes.

Monetary donations are being accepted online at www.alc.edu/online-donations.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

KSP investigates fatal crash in McCreary County
Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign