29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival raising money for flood victims

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival runs through August 6 in Hyden.

Gates opened at 11 a.m. on Friday with shows starting at 11:30 a.m.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday with shows starting at 10:30 a.m.

Admission is $25 at the gate for both days.

The festival is raising money for the Foundation for Appalachian Crisis Fund. You can donate here.

You can find more donation information here.

Portions of the festival on Friday night and Saturday night will air on WYMT.

Here is the TV schedule for Friday night:

  • 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. : Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers
  • 8:35 p.m. - 9:35 p.m. : Bobby Osborne & The Rocky Top X-Press
  • 9:35 p.m. - Close : Authentic Unlimited

Here is the TV schedule for Saturday night:

  • 7:20 p.m. - 8:05 p.m. : Coaltown Dixie
  • 8:10 p.m. - 8:55 p.m. : Dean Osborne Band
  • 9:00 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. : The Moron Brothers
  • 9:50 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. : Bobby Osborne & The Rocky Top X-Press
  • 10:35 p.m. - Close : Lonesome River Band

Friday night’s CBS programming will air starting at 1:37 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday night’s CBS programming will air starting at 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

