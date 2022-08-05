2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games.

Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed.

“This was a very hard decision for the committee to make, but with all that our county is facing right now, we feel that all our efforts must go to helping our community recover from this devastating flood,” organizers said.

Organizers are holding discussions about a Fall Festival in mid-October, which would include most events that happen during the Honey Festival, including a parade.

The festival was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.

