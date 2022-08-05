2 injured after fight breaks out at Campbell County Jail

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - About 10 inmates fought inside the Campbell County Jail last Thursday, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials.

A broom handle was used to knock out one of the cameras and they tried to start a fire by sticking a piece of metal into an outlet, according to Campbell Co. Spokesman Brandon Johnson.

Additional law enforcement agencies were called in to help the jail staff, and the incident was under control within the hour, according to Johnson.

“We are thankful for our outstanding working relationship with fellow law enforcement officers who were able to assist us in getting this fight resolved as safely as possible,” Johnson said.

Johnson said two inmates were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, which followed the jail’s policy.

“My number one priority is safety,” said Sheriff Robbie Goins. “This applies to those in our jail as much as it does those in our community. Just because someone has committed a crime does not mean they are any less entitled to being safe at all times.”

The jail remained in good standing with the state’s certification of jails, including being up to date on safety and security policies.

