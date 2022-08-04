Watching storm chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a much needed break from the rain to start the week, our attention turns to the potential for more showers and storms to move in as we finish up this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A cold front continues to draw closer to the mountains as we head into tonight and tomorrow. This has resulted in scattered showers and storms developing in the heat of the afternoon. While most should diminish once we lose the daytime heating, I can’t rule out some sticking around into the overnight hours. Lows stay muggy in the upper 60s.

More of the same as we head into the day on Friday, with more showers and storms developing in the heat of the afternoon thanks to the cold front drawing closer. We’ll see more clouds during the morning, keeping us cooler overall with highs in the lower 80s. Any storm could have heavy rain associated with it and it will not take a ton more rain to cause minor flash flooding. Storms should be moving fast enough that training storms won’t be an issue, but it is something we will continue to watch. Overnight, some showers and storms diminish with the loss of daytime heating. We’re back in the upper 60s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We continue to watch the potential for showers and storms continuing to be scattered about as we head through the remainder of the weekend and into next week. We’ll have to watch it closely because this frontal boundary looks to get kind of hung up in the region. That will really serve as a focus for showers and storms each afternoon starting Saturday and lasting really through the middle of next week. To be clear, it won’t rain the whole time, but it’s something we’ll watch as any of these storms could contain some heavy rain.

Highs look to stay really around average during this timeframe thanks to an increase is cloud cover around the mountains. We’re talking upper 70s at times with low to middle 80s at best for daytime highs. Humidity will be an issue too. Dew points in the 60s and 70s will make for a rather muggy week next week.

