WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage

Gov. Beshear flyover tour of Eastern Ky. flooding
Gov. Beshear flyover tour of Eastern Ky. flooding
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned visited Knott County, Ky. on Wednesday to survey flood damage in the area. Harned spoke about how the community is leaning on each other in their time of need.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with KY Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Salvation Army officials about Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Major Cedric McClure from the Salvation Army and other volunteers about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with residents about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said a mudslide washed away vehicles in her neighborhood.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident dealing with the damage in her neighborhood.

For more information and how you can help, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

Latest News

The Heat Advisory continues until 8 p.m. Thursday for the hardest hit counties of the flooding...
Heat Advisory continues today for some, storms chances return later for most
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 3, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 3, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/3/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/3/22
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days.
Heat concerns continue as scattered showers and storms loom
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days.
Temps soar, Heat Advisory in effect for areas devastated by recent flooding