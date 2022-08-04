WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned visited Knott County, Ky. on Wednesday to survey flood damage in the area. Harned spoke about how the community is leaning on each other in their time of need.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with KY Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Salvation Army officials about Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Major Cedric McClure from the Salvation Army and other volunteers about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with residents about the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said a mudslide washed away vehicles in her neighborhood.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident dealing with the damage in her neighborhood.

