Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims

Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to Hazard, Kentucky.

The mobile laundry vehicle is at the Walmart Supercenter on Daniel Boone Plaza, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods.

Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge.

All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter and Gamble is also distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

The mobile unit can wash up to 150 loads per day.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

Latest News

Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
gavel
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged K-9 abuse
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
Letcher County flooding
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County