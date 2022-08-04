Pigskin Previews 2022: Lynn Camp Wildcats
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The “Hitmen” look to gain some traction with some new turf.
After a rough season in 2021, the Wildcats are hoping to get back on a competitive streak in the district.
“A lot of encouraging things from last season,” said Lynn Camp head coach Mark Huddleston. “We got a lot of involvement from the younger kids and there’s a huge swell of excitement about it. Of course we’re getting a new turf field so the districts really pumping a lot of money into our facilities and the future looks really bright.”
Lynn Camp will start a junior out at quarterback this season, the first opportunity for Peyton Wilson.
“We’re just looking to build,” said Wilson. “Have a better offense than last year and hopefully get some wins and try to be competitive in our district.
The Wildcats’ schedule is below.
|DATE
|GAME
|Aug. 19
|at Jellico (TN)
|Aug. 26
|FRANKFORT
|Sept. 2
|at Clay County
|Sept. 9
|MIDDLESBORO
|Sept. 16
|JACKSON COUNTY
|Sept. 23
|at Cumberland Gap (TN)
|Oct. 7
|PINEVILLE
|Oct. 14
|at Harlan
|Oct. 21
|WILLIAMSBURG
|Oct. 28
|at McCreary Central
