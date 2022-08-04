Pigskin Previews 2022: Lynn Camp Wildcats

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The “Hitmen” look to gain some traction with some new turf.

After a rough season in 2021, the Wildcats are hoping to get back on a competitive streak in the district.

“A lot of encouraging things from last season,” said Lynn Camp head coach Mark Huddleston. “We got a lot of involvement from the younger kids and there’s a huge swell of excitement about it. Of course we’re getting a new turf field so the districts really pumping a lot of money into our facilities and the future looks really bright.”

Lynn Camp will start a junior out at quarterback this season, the first opportunity for Peyton Wilson.

“We’re just looking to build,” said Wilson. “Have a better offense than last year and hopefully get some wins and try to be competitive in our district.

The Wildcats’ schedule is below.

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at Jellico (TN) Aug. 26 FRANKFORT Sept. 2 at Clay County Sept. 9 MIDDLESBORO Sept. 16 JACKSON COUNTY Sept. 23 at Cumberland Gap (TN) Oct. 7 PINEVILLE Oct. 14 at Harlan Oct. 21 WILLIAMSBURG Oct. 28 at McCreary Central

