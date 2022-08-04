Pigskin Previews 2022: Lynn Camp Wildcats

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The “Hitmen” look to gain some traction with some new turf.

After a rough season in 2021, the Wildcats are hoping to get back on a competitive streak in the district.

“A lot of encouraging things from last season,” said Lynn Camp head coach Mark Huddleston. “We got a lot of involvement from the younger kids and there’s a huge swell of excitement about it. Of course we’re getting a new turf field so the districts really pumping a lot of money into our facilities and the future looks really bright.”

Lynn Camp will start a junior out at quarterback this season, the first opportunity for Peyton Wilson.

“We’re just looking to build,” said Wilson. “Have a better offense than last year and hopefully get some wins and try to be competitive in our district.

The Wildcats’ schedule is below.

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at Jellico (TN)
Aug. 26FRANKFORT
Sept. 2at Clay County
Sept. 9MIDDLESBORO
Sept. 16JACKSON COUNTY
Sept. 23at Cumberland Gap (TN)
Oct. 7PINEVILLE
Oct. 14at Harlan
Oct. 21WILLIAMSBURG
Oct. 28at McCreary Central

