Pigskin Previews 2022: Clay County Tigers

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a lot to be excited about in Clay County in 2022.

With plenty of returning starters and an experienced head coach in Mike Sizemore, the Tigers look to challenge in the district.

“Our goal is always to compete for a district championship and I mean we play in a pretty tough district but I think we can compete for it,” said junior quarterback Tate Rice.

The Tigers bring back some key offensive leaders that will help make a run against the likes of Johnson Central and Letcher Central.

“We have the opportunity to be explosive on offense with some of the skill kids we have coming back you know, we’ve been pretty good offense these last few years, but we want to play you know a bit more physical as our offense line have gotten a little older and a little more stronger then they have been in the past so we got a few upperclassmen there that’s really expecting us to lead the way,” said Sizemore.

Clay County’s schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at Knox Central Aug. 26 LESLIE COUNTY Sept. 2 LYNN CAMP Sept. 9 PIKE CENTRAL Sept. 23 at Harlan County Sept. 30 JOHNSON CENTRAL Oct. 7 at Letcher Central Oct. 14 PERRY CENTRAL Oct. 21 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Oct. 28 at Garrard County

