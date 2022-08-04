Pigskin Previews 2022: Clay County Tigers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a lot to be excited about in Clay County in 2022.

With plenty of returning starters and an experienced head coach in Mike Sizemore, the Tigers look to challenge in the district.

“Our goal is always to compete for a district championship and I mean we play in a pretty tough district but I think we can compete for it,” said junior quarterback Tate Rice.

The Tigers bring back some key offensive leaders that will help make a run against the likes of Johnson Central and Letcher Central.

“We have the opportunity to be explosive on offense with some of the skill kids we have coming back you know, we’ve been pretty good offense these last few years, but we want to play you know a bit more physical as our offense line have gotten a little older and a little more stronger then they have been in the past so we got a few upperclassmen there that’s really expecting us to lead the way,” said Sizemore.

Clay County’s schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at Knox Central
Aug. 26LESLIE COUNTY
Sept. 2LYNN CAMP
Sept. 9PIKE CENTRAL
Sept. 23at Harlan County
Sept. 30JOHNSON CENTRAL
Oct. 7at Letcher Central
Oct. 14PERRY CENTRAL
Oct. 21MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Oct. 28at Garrard County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

Latest News

Clay County FB
Clay County FB
Hazard
Hazard
(FOX 8 Image)
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis pledges $350,000 to Eastern Ky. flood relief
Lynn Camp Wildcats football
Pigskin Previews 2022: Lynn Camp Wildcats