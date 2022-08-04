Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky

One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Aug. 3, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury.

One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.

“We try to provide that hot barbeque meal as a place of normalcy,” said Dewayne Daniel, the director of operations for Operation BBQ Relief.

Operation BBQ Relief is a national nonprofit that started after a tornado destroyed Joplin, Missouri. This is their second time in Kentucky in less than a year.

“We were over in western Kentucky in Mayfield back in December, and we’re here in eastern Kentucky this time,” Daniel said.

The group has already served more than 2,400 meals since rolling into town Friday. It’s relief for communities to know they have a place to turn to.

“We’ve been delivering them out into the community, up and down, each and every road around us that we know has been heavily impacted. Hitting the shelters with those as well,” said Pastor Anthony Mullins with County Line Community.

The meals are being boxed at County Line Community Church, which is right along route 15 at the Perry/Breathitt County line. It’s a one stop shop for people to get water, cleaning supplies, that hot meal, and also fellowship.

“We have heard a lot stories of what folks are going through. Not only am I hearing their stories, but my parents lost everything they had. I have family members that are still unaccounted for. Not only do I hear their stories, but I know what they’re going through,” Mullins said.

It’s in these moments of loss, and confusion that a simple meal seems like a Godsend. They’re filling bellies, and hearts that are broken.

“As long as the need’s here, we’ll be here,” Daniel said.

Operation BBQ does need volunteers to help deliver and box food. They’re set up next to the food city in Hazard.

