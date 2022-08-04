Lowe’s to donate $500,000 to EKY flood relief efforts

(PRNewswire)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In response to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Lowe’s has decided to help the communities rebuild.

On Thursday, officials with the company announced it would be donate $500,000 to support organizations helping in the region.

Earlier this week, officials hosted a bucket brigade at three locations in Paintsville, Pikeville and Hazard. During the event, officials passed out more than 400 buckets of cleaning supplies.

Next week, Lowe’s officials will go door-to-door to hand out an additional 200 totes of flood relief supplies.

The company will also be sending its ‘Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer’ to the Lowe’s in Hazard to give affected people options for equipment to help rebuild.

