Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago.

“I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The flood water was more than 10 feet in some places, as businesses were submerged.

“This church right here in the Church of Christ. The water was up, on the front, was up to the white. All you could see is the white and the roof,” Polis said looking at the church she attends.

The water damaged property in and outside of buildings.

Tom King’s Collision had almost 10 feet of water that destroyed some of their machinery.

”I’ve got a paint mixing station in here where we mixed our own paint. We’re a collision center and it demolished all of that. It’s just, it’s bad,” owner Tom King said.

Debris filled the grounds, giving the town a lot to clean up.

“Look at the garbage. All of that needs to be removed before it rains again,” Polis said looking at a stream filled with debris.

The Mayor is confident that, despite all of the damage, the town will come back to its original form and more.

“We are gonna come back. And it’s gonna be even better,” she said.

Polis said she is thankful for all of the people who have come from outside of the town to help clean up.

She also said she is grateful for Neon Lights, a business that was about to open before the flood, that opened their doors for the Neon City Hall after it was destroyed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.