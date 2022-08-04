KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk community.

After an initial investigation, officers determined Anthony D. Trammell, 55, was driving west when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Jane L. Strimple.

Strimple was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner. Trammell was not injured.

KSP is investigating.

