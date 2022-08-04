KSP investigating assault in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an incident in Whitley County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers responded to a shooting on KY-1481 in Williamsburg.

According to officials, 59-year-old Douglas M. Griffth and 41-year-old Charlie West Jr. were fighting when West got a gun and allegedly shot Griffith.

Griffith was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Corbin. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

West was arrested and charged with Assault. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.