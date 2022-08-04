Knott County radio station knocked out by flooding back on air

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It did not take long for WKCB to pick up where they left off.

Randy Thompson says he has received hundreds of calls and texts this week saying they didn’t realize how much they would miss them until they were no longer broadcasting.

As of Wednesday evening, WKCB was in a new building just one week after being hit by the flood.

“We could be maybe a sense of hope for others because we got back so quickly, and I couldn’t have done it without these people that helped so much,” says Thompson, “We salvaged just enough equipment just to get back on.”

He also says that seeing his community come together like they have has given him a great sense of hope and he wishes to do that for his listeners as well.

