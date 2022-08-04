Heat Advisory continues today for some, storms chances return later for most

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start the day dry, but we will likely not end it that way. Keep your rain gear handy and stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up with some sunshine before clouds and rain chances start to increase this afternoon. I do not believe this will be an all-day washout, I do think we see some scattered storms later today. Some of them could have some heavy rain, so let’s hope and pray they don’t impact the spots that were devastated by flooding one week ago today.

To top it off, it will be another hot day. The Heat Advisory for Clay, Owsley, Leslie, Perry, Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, Floyd and Pike County continues until 8 p.m. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 with the heat index making it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Do your absolute best to stay cool and hydrated.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT Weather)

Rain chances will continue for a little while tonight before we start to dry out. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

Friday, Saturday and Sunday feature scattered chances for showers and storms, something we definitely don’t need right now. Highs will stay in the mid-80s all weekend and lows will drop to around 70. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and could cause additional issues with an already saturated ground. We just have to hope the sunshine and relative warmth helped dry things out enough Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Some models are predicting up to another 3″ of rain by early next week. In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t a lot, but when you’re coming off major flooding, any amount of rain could cause problems. We’ll stay on top of it this weekend.

Our soggier trend continues into early next week with scattered showers and storms possible both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Monday and drop into the low-80s on Tuesday.

