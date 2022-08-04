Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon.

He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments.

He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are still three people confirmed missing by his office.

Beshear also said approximately 500 people are being taken care of in official emergency centers, adding that is probably only half of the people put out of their homes in the flooding.

“That’s what we do in Kentucky - we take people in,” said the Governor.

You can watch the conference below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

