Former WYMT Account Executive dies at 66

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the WYMT family died Friday, July 29.

Terence “Terry” Street was an Account Executive at WYMT for 19 years.

He worked in our Cumberland Valley bureau.

Street was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.

Terry, 66, was born in London on April 3, 1956.

He died at Baptist Health Corbin.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be on Friday, August 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.

