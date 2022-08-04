Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis pledges $350,000 to Eastern Ky. flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA basketball player Anthony Davis made a huge donation to Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
Head coach John Calipari tweeted the news earlier this week.
After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight - he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 3, 2022
That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state.
Love you, Ant.
Davis donated $350,000 to flood relief efforts. Calipari said with that donation, more than $3 million was raised for flood victims.
With @AntDavis23 $350,000 donation, we are now over $3 million in funds raised for eastern Kentucky!!— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 3, 2022
And the part I love is that a quarter of that is from our players and their NIL contributions through shirt sales and autographed balls!! This is what our program is about!!
Earlier this week, Kentucky Basketball hosted a flood relief telethon.
