Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music singer and songwriter T. Graham Brown brought donations from the Music City for people in our region.

“We got 436 gallons of cleaner and washing detergent, and all kinds of stuff like that,” said Brown.

He also got a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.

”You know, man, it’s horrible, you seen it on TV,” he said. “Even when you’re there in person, you’re like good Lord almighty what is this?”

He recalled an interview he watched on TV with a man who lost everything during the flood.

”It’s horrible, and my heart bleeds for this area, it sincerely really does,” he added. “I’m heart broken and I know a lot of my friends are, too.”

He is also raising money by selling ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts for $25. The proceeds go to flood relief.

”We’re able to sell these t-shirts online, get the cash, and get it to the people and let them get what they need, he said.

