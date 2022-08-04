Congressman Hal Rogers hits the sky to survey flood devastation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers joined the National Guard Thursday, flying over the flood-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky to survey the damages left behind by last week’s deathly weather.

The congressman said it was a heartbreaking view, looking out over the counties as people work to clean up and rebuild, traveling with the soldiers who worked hard to bring them to safety.

“We’re looking at the problems and surveying the work that’s being done. But I also wanted to thank the Kentucky National Guard, who are here at the airport, who’ve done marvelous, heroic work,’ Rogers said. “They’ve saved hundreds of lives with the heroic rescues, wrapping people from their rooftops,” Rogers said.

He said the deadly situation would have been much more catastrophic had it not been for the men and women in uniform, with more than 500 lives saved by the crews. Nearly 80 of those rescues were done by hoist air rescue as people around the region held onto trees and rooftops, waiting for someone to lend a hand.

“These brave soldiers were able to go by helicopter into unreachable areas and pluck people form their rooftops,” Rogers said.

During Rogers’ trip, supplies were also delivered to areas in need. He said it is powerful to see the help coming in as the region works to find its footing again.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.