Congressman Hal Rogers hits the sky to survey flood devastation

Congressman Hal Rogers visited Hazard as part of his tour of the flood-impacted areas Thursday.
Congressman Hal Rogers visited Hazard as part of his tour of the flood-impacted areas Thursday.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers joined the National Guard Thursday, flying over the flood-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky to survey the damages left behind by last week’s deathly weather.

The congressman said it was a heartbreaking view, looking out over the counties as people work to clean up and rebuild, traveling with the soldiers who worked hard to bring them to safety.

“We’re looking at the problems and surveying the work that’s being done. But I also wanted to thank the Kentucky National Guard, who are here at the airport, who’ve done marvelous, heroic work,’ Rogers said. “They’ve saved hundreds of lives with the heroic rescues, wrapping people from their rooftops,” Rogers said.

He said the deadly situation would have been much more catastrophic had it not been for the men and women in uniform, with more than 500 lives saved by the crews. Nearly 80 of those rescues were done by hoist air rescue as people around the region held onto trees and rooftops, waiting for someone to lend a hand.

“These brave soldiers were able to go by helicopter into unreachable areas and pluck people form their rooftops,” Rogers said.

During Rogers’ trip, supplies were also delivered to areas in need. He said it is powerful to see the help coming in as the region works to find its footing again.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

Latest News

Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
Letcher County flooding
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
Schools
Clay County Schools delaying start date
Bluegrass Care Navigators to host radio fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund