Churches across the area come together to serve Perry County flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The House of Refuge Church has given out donations to people affected by flooding for the past week.

“We started this with just $20. It was on our heart, and we just felt led to kind of come down here, make meals, and just deliver them in this community. And then it just stared growing,” said Ashley Lowry, the House of Refuge pastor’s wife.

On Thursday, a church in Corbin decided to donate their time and supplies to help their ministry

“We started loading the bus, we started loading personal vehicles, most importantly we started praying and getting our words together to see what to say to help individuals. We said our prayer and hit the road,” said Austin Rose, Corbin Full Gospel Church Volunteer.

The churches came together and created a “drive-thru” center for families in need to pick up food, clothes, shoes and other household necessities to help them jumpstart their lives again.

“People come here with needs and then we’re taking items out to the different communities because some people still can’t get out of their houses yet,” said Hannah Morgan, Corbin Full Gospel Church member.

Although the volunteers are from different churches, they all said they felt a calling from God telling them to come together.

A volunteer from the Rose said he felt called by the name of the church.

“Christ is our refuge. And when I heard the name of the church it just stuck out to me so fully because if Christ is our refuge, then we need to be this community’s refuge,” said Rose.

Morgan said she has always felt called to feed the hungry, and this was the perfect opportunity.

“I have always been one to want to feed people. Whether it’s people who have lost their home, people who cannot or do not have the money, people who can’t feed themselves or their family members, I have just always wanted to feed the hungry,” said Morgan.

The House of Refuge “drive-thru” center has operated throughout the week and will continue to operate until Saturday evening.

They hope to serve the community with household necessities and send them off with a prayer.

