Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Log Home Lane to do a welfare check.

Officials said the family living at the home was not heard from since last week when the father died from natural causes.

At the home, deputies were not able to make contact with anyone inside, but all of the cars were in the driveway.

Deputies went into the home and found four people dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

The investigation continues by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.