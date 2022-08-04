Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged K-9 abuse

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a video showing an officer allegedly mistreating a K-9.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to officials.

“This video is deeply concerning to us. We have reached out to the K9′s veterinarian, and are pleased to share that the dog is in great health with no signs of abuse or neglect,” a post read on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials said the video is at least three years old. They also said the video was posted from a fake Facebook account.

“Our office is concerned that someone has held potential evidence for several years and chose until the night before an election to share this. It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right,” the post read.

Sheriff Robbie Goins released the following statement:

“It is my job to keep everyone in this county safe - from my neighbors to their dogs. If animal abuse is happening within our office or in our community, we will seek justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing.

