Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged K-9 abuse

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a video showing an officer allegedly mistreating a K-9.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to officials.

“This video is deeply concerning to us. We have reached out to the K9′s veterinarian, and are pleased to share that the dog is in great health with no signs of abuse or neglect,” a post read on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials said the video is at least three years old. They also said the video was posted from a fake Facebook account.

“Our office is concerned that someone has held potential evidence for several years and chose until the night before an election to share this. It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right,” the post read.

Sheriff Robbie Goins released the following statement:

“It is my job to keep everyone in this county safe - from my neighbors to their dogs. If animal abuse is happening within our office or in our community, we will seek justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

Latest News

Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
Letcher County flooding
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County