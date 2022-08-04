Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move.

Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.

Red Cross officials tell us they have more than 50 people and families staying with them in the Morgan County shelter.

Officials say that there are more than 280 Red Cross workers on the ground in Kentucky, taking care of more than 460 people and families affected by the floods.

The Morgan County Wellness Center is just a small part of that effort.

Debbie Ranier is the Executive Director of the Eastern Kentucky Red Cross. She says volunteers are doing what they can to take care of the needs of each of the people they are caring for.

“We have mental health and health services on-site,” said Ranier. “Some are getting prescription glasses for people. Some people are helping with getting prescription medications.”

However, one of the biggest concerns for flood victims is figuring out what’s left of their homes and how to get back there. Ranier says that the Red Cross will provide caseworkers whose job is to do just that.

“They try to work out going back home, if there is a home to go back to. If not, then they just assess their situation and move it on, you know, to whoever needs to help them get back to their future,” Ranier said.

Red Cross officials say there is no timetable for how long this shelter will be up and running, meaning that it could be a matter of weeks or a matter of months.

