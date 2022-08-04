Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old boy, 16-year-old mother reported missing in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother after they were reported missing by the 16-year-old’s foster mother.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department are currently searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, according to KSWO.
Both are in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and were reported missing by Chasity’s foster mother Thursday morning.
At this time, officials believe they may be with Chasity’s father, 49-year-old Don Sellman. According to the report, Don Sellman has a history of drug usage and may be armed.
Chasity is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
Very little information about Carson’s description is currently available.
Don Sellman is reported to have blue eyes, be about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weigh about 187 pounds.
Officials believe they are traveling in a white Cadillac, the year and model unknown.
They were last seen on Interstate 44, south of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and may be heading to Don Sellman’s home in Talequah, Oklahoma.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Lawson Police Department at 580-581-3272.
