Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians

Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to assist artists impacted by recent floods.

Woodsongs, which celebrates grassroots music, is collecting instruments from all over the world. The instruments will go to musicians in Appalachia, free of charge.

“The mountain people, they’re the rocking chair of America’s front porch and the soundtrack of America’s front porch is the music that the people in the mountains play. They’ve lost their banjos, fiddles, dulcimers, guitars, everything,” said Michael Johnathon, folk singer.

You can find more information about the donations by visiting woodsongs.com/flood.

Wednesday, Lexington city leaders also announced Woodsongs will continue its contract at the Lyric Theater for another five years.

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour moved to the theater in 2013. The show, which celebrates grassroots music, is broadcast from the Lyric 44 Mondays a year by a crew made of mostly volunteers.

Mayor Linda Gorton called the announcement good news for the city and said it will provide opportunities for local and national artists to showcase their talents.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available
Central Ky. ambulance service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement in response to EKY flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Stolen Car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car