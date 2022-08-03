Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31.

According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years.

Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant and Sergeant. He also served as a Task Force Officer for the London DEA.

“The dedication and leadership that Chief Bird instilled in the department and in our communities will be missed. WPD and the City of Williamsburg is forever grateful for Chief Bird’s many years of commitment to ensuring the safety of our citizens,” the post read.

K-9 Ryker will also retire with Bird.

