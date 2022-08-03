‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Mark Vanderhoff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much.

CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the rain and watched the North Fork of the Kentucky River swallow his Breathitt County home.

“The house, it just picked up and turned sideways and just floated into the trees and just demolished,” Campbell recalled. “By that time, you couldn’t see it cause it was all underwater. It was that high.”

Stories such as this are all too common in Eastern Kentucky, where massive flooding has claimed the lives of at least 37 people.

Tiffany Gross was watching the water in the creek behind her house rise when the nearby Middle Fork of the Kentucky River began backing up into the Mill Creek hollow where she lived.

When the water rose high enough to reach her front yard, she and her husband decided to take their children and leave.

“We actually went over and stayed at a neighbors on the hill and watched the waters rise around our place as we just sat over there in tears,” Gross said.

Like many, the Gross family is now trying to clean up the mess. With a 9-month-old boy and a 9-year-old daughter, that’s been difficult. Mold has already started growing on the walls inside her home, which saw nearly 3 feet of water.

Both the Campbell and Gross families have lived through other floods before, but this one was the worst. That has them considering moving to higher ground.

“We’re done with it,” Gross said. “If I’m able to salvage my home, I’m calling it quits with Mill Creek.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days.
Temps soar, Heat Advisory in effect for areas devastated by recent flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
Governor Andy Beshear in Breathitt County - August 2, 2022
Governor Andy Beshear in Breathitt County - August 2, 2022