Volunteers needed as cleanup continues in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard is still looking for volunteers to help clean up following deadly flooding.

City officials are partnering with Team Rubicon Disaster Relief in the effort.

Volunteers are needed to clean homes and other areas.

”We have created the infrastructure to take as many volunteers as we can. We’re talking 50 to 100 or even more than 100 volunteers. That’s what we anticipated when this started so that is the plan we have made,” City Commissioner Luke Glaser said.

A volunteer form is available.

If you want to volunteer, you can meet at The Forum every morning at 7:45 a.m.

