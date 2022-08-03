Tyson Foods donating two million meals in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tyson Foods is donating two million meals to flood victims and first responders in Eastern Kentucky.

The company is partnering with Walmart, but plans are also underway to provide food and assistance to other communities.

Its ‘Meals That Matter’ disaster relief trailer will be in the parking lot of the Hazard Walmart on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Volunteers will pass out food and water.

Tyson Foods will also donate 160,000 meals to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

“God’s Pantry Food Bank works with more than 450 food pantries and meal programs providing access to nutritious food for many of the 250,000 neighbors facing food insecurity in Central and Eastern Kentucky,” said Michael Halligan, CEO, God’s Pantry. “Hundreds of households experiencing hunger have been dramatically impacted by this week’s devastating floods across 10 counties. We are grateful for the Tyson Foods Meals that Matter program which is bringing critically needed protein into the disaster area when it is needed most.”

