Trent Noah reenrolling at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Harlan County High School confirmed Trent Noah has reenrolled at the school.

In early June, North Laurel Head Coach Nate Valentine confirmed Noah enrolled at North Laurel High School.

Officials said Noah will now play his Junior season at HCHS.

The Black Bear sharpshooter was lights out in 2022, leading his team with 28.1 points per game, finishing among the top scorers in the Commonwealth.

Noah already has two NCAA Division I offers from Coastal Carolina and NKU.

