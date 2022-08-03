Trent Noah reenrolling at Harlan County High School

Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times this season.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Harlan County High School confirmed Trent Noah has reenrolled at the school.

In early June, North Laurel Head Coach Nate Valentine confirmed Noah enrolled at North Laurel High School.

Officials said Noah will now play his Junior season at HCHS.

The Black Bear sharpshooter was lights out in 2022, leading his team with 28.1 points per game, finishing among the top scorers in the Commonwealth.

Noah already has two NCAA Division I offers from Coastal Carolina and NKU.

