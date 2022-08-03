‘Together. We Give.’: PMC telethon to strengthen flood relief efforts

Pikeville Medical Center is answering the call to give back to the people of the region.
Pikeville Medical Center is answering the call to give back to the people of the region.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is working to answer the call, taking in donations for the communities impacted by last weeks flooding.

The “Together. We Give.” telethon kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, inviting people to donate to the cause, to bring in money to help flood relief efforts across the region.

In partnership with WYMT, the telethon will air live on both television channels, and be available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, VU-IT, Fire TV and WYMT’s Facebook.

Throughout the telethon, viewers will hear stories of those impacted by the raging waters and snapshots of the efforts pouring in to help them rebuild.

“Our employees, most of them were actually raised in Eastern Kentucky and they chose to make this their home forever. They’ve raised their kids here. So, you know, the people of Eastern Kentucky are our families, our work families, our neighbors. And, you know, we’re just heartbroken over the devastation that’s happened,” said PMC COO Kansas Justice. “You know, we are a family. We come together when things like this happen. We work... together is the keyword. Together we’re gonna give, but together we’re gonna rebuild. We’re gonna help those areas that that need it the most right now.”

Those watching will have several opportunities to give: donate online now, order a Team East KY shirt, or call the telethon hotline during the event at (606)339-8113.

“All of the funds are going directly to the flood victims. that is one of the things that we wanted to make sure happens,” said Justice. “They stay right here in Eastern Kentucky and will go directly to those in need.”

The fundraiser t-shirts are also available for purchase in the hospital shop and at Scrubs and More, located in the outpatient pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Stolen Car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Emergency order allows those affected by flooding to replace IDs, important documents
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Kentucky Power restoration efforts
Kentucky Power gives update on EKY flooding recovery