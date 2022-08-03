‘Together. We Give.’: PMC telethon to strengthen flood relief efforts

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is working to answer the call, taking in donations for the communities impacted by last weeks flooding.

The “Together. We Give.” telethon kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, inviting people to donate to the cause, to bring in money to help flood relief efforts across the region.

In partnership with WYMT, the telethon will air live on both television channels, and be available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, VU-IT, Fire TV and WYMT’s Facebook.

Throughout the telethon, viewers will hear stories of those impacted by the raging waters and snapshots of the efforts pouring in to help them rebuild.

“Our employees, most of them were actually raised in Eastern Kentucky and they chose to make this their home forever. They’ve raised their kids here. So, you know, the people of Eastern Kentucky are our families, our work families, our neighbors. And, you know, we’re just heartbroken over the devastation that’s happened,” said PMC COO Kansas Justice. “You know, we are a family. We come together when things like this happen. We work... together is the keyword. Together we’re gonna give, but together we’re gonna rebuild. We’re gonna help those areas that that need it the most right now.”

Those watching will have several opportunities to give: donate online now, order a Team East KY shirt, or call the telethon hotline during the event at (606)339-8113.

“All of the funds are going directly to the flood victims. that is one of the things that we wanted to make sure happens,” said Justice. “They stay right here in Eastern Kentucky and will go directly to those in need.”

The fundraiser t-shirts are also available for purchase in the hospital shop and at Scrubs and More, located in the outpatient pharmacy.

