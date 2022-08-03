‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities

Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a...
Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky in late July 2022. (Courtesy Footage)(Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Kentucky National Guard Public A)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky.

“The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk helicopters because people are still cut off from floodwater or damaged roads.

“You saw the river, or Buckhorn Lake that has cut them off. They have no access to food or water. Except what we just left there,” Stivers added.

Members of Kentucky’s legislature also went up with the Guard and helped unload a Black Hawk in parts of Perry County, delivering a lifeline to people without access to anything.

“Right now we are trying to help out as many people as we can. Make sure people have enough water and food. Roads are cut off,” Sergeant Jacob Dixon said.

The National Guard is flying mission after mission, going out to give critical items to people who desperately need them.

“Since Thursday, we have been working from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. doing what we can to help out. We fly about 7 to 8 hours per day,” Dixon added.

