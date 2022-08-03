Temps soar, Heat Advisory in effect for areas devastated by recent flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will send the mercury climbing the next couple of days before more rain chances return to carry us toward the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We are starting the day off on a quiet note this morning. Some dense fog is out there in spots, so be careful and give yourself some extra time to get where you are going. The sunshine is back today, but unfortunately, we are going to heat up fast.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon for the counties that took the most damage in last week’s flooding. It will run through 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days. (WYMT Weather)

If you are still without power, there are cooling centers set up in several counties where you can go to stay cool. Temperatures will be around 90 on Wednesday and Thursday, but when you factor in the heat index, it will feel like the upper 90s to close to 100 at times. Do everything you can to beat the heat.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT Weather)

Sunshine will be our primary weather pattern today, which I know a lot of people trying to clean up will love to see. My best advice is to do your work before noon or after 6 p.m. when things are a little cooler. If you are reading this, you have survived one of the deadliest flooding events in state history. Please don’t let the heat do you in.

Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start to see a few more clouds on Thursday and rain chances will increase in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be close to 90. A few of the storms could be a bit on the stronger side. We will keep an eye on them. Scattered showers and storms will follow us into Thursday night. Lows will drop to around 70.

Now, we get to the hard part of this story. More rain is coming Friday. I’d give anything if I didn’t have to tell you that. Hopefully, the ground will dry out some the next couple of days, but I need you to stay very alert Friday and this weekend for the chance for more flooding. I don’t think the rain will be anything like what we had last Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, but we could pick up a couple of inches or more this weekend. With a somewhat saturated ground, it would not take a lot to start flooding again. We saw that the other morning in several locations. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on those creeks and streams.

Rain chances will continue both weekend days. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid-80s and drop to around 70 at night.

