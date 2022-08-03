Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement in response to EKY flooding

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement Friday praising the quick and positive response to the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week.

He expressed his gratitude for the people who have been quick to offer their help to the people in need.

You can read his full statement below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available
Central Ky. ambulance service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Stolen Car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car