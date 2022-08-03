Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement in response to EKY flooding

“Tragic flooding continues to devastate Eastern Kentucky.

“In the past few days, I’ve spoken to the state legislators and county judge-executives who represent our hardest-hit counties.

“The Governor reports that Knott County has seen the largest loss of life so far. County Judge-Executive Dobson tells me the toll may keep rising in the coming days.

“State Representative Chris Fugate represents Breathitt, Owsley, and Perry counties. He tells me he’s housing about eighty-five people in his church. And the need for shelter for displaced residents will only grow.

“State Senator Johnnie Turner represents five counties, including Knott and Letcher. He plans to use his own equipment to help clear debris from roads.

“All across Eastern Kentucky, emergency crews are making a herculean effort to restore access to power, roads, and running water.

“The Kentucky National Guard has been on the ground and in the air since the outset of this emergency, performing breathtaking rescues and rendering aid.

“Some of their amazing work was captured on video. Residents stranded on the roofs of submerged houses were pulled hundreds of feet in the air on a cable and into a helicopter. Just extraordinary.

“I am deeply grateful for the brave men and women of the Kentucky National Guard and their service to our state.

“As professional first responders work around the clock, families, friends, and neighbors are stepping up, too.

“One man’s actions have attracted national attention.

“On Thursday, an anonymous neighbor helped a family of three escape their flooded home. Video footage showed a 98-year-old grandmother, sitting on a bed fully submerged in water. “This anonymous rescuer whisked that woman, her son, and her grandson to safety. All three are now recovering.

“Federal, state, and local officials will continue to do everything possible and coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

“And these courageous acts from professionals and ordinary Kentuckians alike will continue to provide a hopeful glimmer of humanity in this dark disaster.”