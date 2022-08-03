Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon. Police said a car traveled left of the center lane and collided head-on with an SUV Walorski was riding in, killing Walorski, 58, and two others in the vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed in the crash, police said.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

Latest News

Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges