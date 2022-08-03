Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines last Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 1,460
Floyd: 8
Knott: 1,068
Leslie: 158
Letcher: 301
Perry: 1,710
Pike: 9
Total: 4,714
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
