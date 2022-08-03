Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines last Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,460

Floyd: 8

Knott: 1,068

Leslie: 158

Letcher: 301

Perry: 1,710

Pike: 9

Total: 4,714

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

