Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines last Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,460

Floyd: 8

Knott: 1,068

Leslie: 158

Letcher: 301

Perry: 1,710

Pike: 9

Total: 4,714

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.