Pigskin Previews 2022: Floyd Central Jaguars

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Under six-year head coach Shawn Hager, the Floyd Central Jaguars look to take the next step in 2022.

“I want to bring this community up,” said fullback Bryce Thacker. “Back into football instead of other sports and other schools and a way to achieve that was the hard work we did in this offseason. All the agility’s us getting faster (and) stronger. We had a football 101 class where we just earned about football and I think this year we’re gonna be a lot better.”

Hager has noticed the work his team has put in over the offseason.

“The kids just hung in there and they’ve worked hard,” said Hager. “They’ve really hit the weight room this year and were hoping we can build on that.”

Floyd Central’s schedule is below.

DATE GAME Aug. 19 PAINTSVILLE Aug. 26 PERRY CENTRAL Sept. 2 at Shelby Valley Sept. 9 LESLIE COUNTY Sept. 16 at Prestonsburg Sept. 23 at Pike Central Sept. 30 at Belfry Oct. 7 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Oct. 21 LAWRENCE COUNTY Oct. 28 at Betsy Layne

