Pigskin Previews 2022: Floyd Central Jaguars

(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Under six-year head coach Shawn Hager, the Floyd Central Jaguars look to take the next step in 2022.

“I want to bring this community up,” said fullback Bryce Thacker. “Back into football instead of other sports and other schools and a way to achieve that was the hard work we did in this offseason. All the agility’s us getting faster (and) stronger. We had a football 101 class where we just earned about football and I think this year we’re gonna be a lot better.”

Hager has noticed the work his team has put in over the offseason.

“The kids just hung in there and they’ve worked hard,” said Hager. “They’ve really hit the weight room this year and were hoping we can build on that.”

Floyd Central’s schedule is below.

DATEGAME
Aug. 19PAINTSVILLE
Aug. 26PERRY CENTRAL
Sept. 2at Shelby Valley
Sept. 9LESLIE COUNTY
Sept. 16at Prestonsburg
Sept. 23at Pike Central
Sept. 30at Belfry
Oct. 7MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Oct. 21LAWRENCE COUNTY
Oct. 28at Betsy Layne

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

Latest News

The Wildcats opened up fall camp with media day on Aug. 3.
Kentucky Football previews season at annual Media Day
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah reenrolling at Harlan County High School
wymt
Pigskin Previews 2022: East Ridge Warriors
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern...
Kentucky Basketball raises $2.4 million in flood relief telethon