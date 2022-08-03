Pigskin Previews 2022: East Ridge Warriors

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Warriors of East Ridge had a strong start in 2021 but slowly tapered off as the season progressed. This year Head Coach Donnie Burdine is hoping his team gets better every game, every play, and every snap.

“For this team this year I want them to reach their potential,” said Donnie Burdine. “Whatever that is, If that’s eight or nine wins then great, if it’s six or seven then that’s fine too but I want them to play their best ball every game and I want them to get better week after week day after day snap after snap. That’s our goal: get better every single snap, every single play.”

East Ridge is led by senior Quarterback and coach’s son Dylan Burdine who threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 700 yards last season. For Dylan though it’s not about that stats, but the W’s.

“I don’t really care about stats, I just wanna win, ‘’ said Burdine. “I think the best season we ever had we dropped out of district and won seven games so I wanna win seven or more games in district play. We wanna have a home playoff game for the first round and we wanna win the first round.”

However this season turns out, East Ridge will enjoy playing football and growing as men.

East Ridge’s schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 19vs. Waggener (at Pikeville)
Aug. 26vs. Harlan (Pike County Bowl at Belfry)
Sept. 2at Betsy Layne
Sept. 16at Tug Valley (WV)
Sept. 23PRESTONSBURG
Sept. 30at Martin County
Oct. 7BATH COUNTY
Oct. 14SHELBY VALLEY
Oct. 21at West Carter
Oct. 28KNOTT CENTRAL

