Perry County Board of Education pushes school start date to August 29

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Perry County Board of Education voted to delay the start of school until August 29.

In a Facebook post, Jonathan Jett announced the delay and added the length of school days would increase from 378 minutes to 400 minutes.

The change will make the last day of school for Perry County students May 4, 2023.

A detailed calendar will be released later.

