Perry County Board of Education pushes school start date to August 29

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Perry County Board of Education voted to delay the start of school until August 29.

In a Facebook post, Jonathan Jett announced the delay and added the length of school days would increase from 378 minutes to 400 minutes.

The change will make the last day of school for Perry County students May 4, 2023.

A detailed calendar will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

Latest News

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas
Tim Couch visits EKY - Dakota
Tim Couch visits EKY - Dakota
Helicopter deliveries - Phil
Helicopter deliveries - Phil
Lt. Gov. Coleman - Alyssa
Lt. Gov. Coleman - Alyssa