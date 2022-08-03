People helping get needed medical supplies to flood victims in eastern Ky.

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery efforts are beginning as Kentuckians work to take care of their own, including getting life saving medications to those in need.

“We’ve given about 40 tetanus and Hep A vaccinations to local folks trying to clean up and they’re just exposed to a lot of things,” said Dan Grantz, who is in charge of UK retail pharmacies.

They’re traveling with vaccines and medications to makeshift clinics, like the one in a school in Fleming-Neon Tuesday.

“We brought antibiotics, medications, the pharmacy was actually wiped away in Neon,” Grantz said.

While Grantz and his team make their way across hard-hit areas this week, those in Bowling Green have started work on another lifesaving project.

“I immediately thought, ‘what are they going to do? What are these diabetics, whether they’re type one, type two, gestational, what are they going to do without their medicine?’” said Hollie Charles, who is coordinating insulin distribution efforts.

A type one diabetic and Eastern Kentucky native herself, Charles said most diabetics can only go a few days without their insulin and supplies. Knowing most people would have lost their medications, she sent out messages looking for any type of donations.

“I’ve got people I don’t even know reaching out. ‘What can we do? What can we do to help? Where can we send this stuff? Can we send supplies? Can we send insulin?’ And that alone just gives me chills to think about,” Charles said.

Soon people from across the country donated tens of thousands of dollars in the medical supplies that are now being passed out in clinics across the region.

“Giving up their lifeline. Saying ‘here, I’ve got an extra bottle of insulin. I’ve got an extra insulin pump because I kept a spare in case mine messed up.’ They want to know that these people are okay and are going to live,” Charles said.

Charles said those at Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation are playing major roles in getting the medicine to those who need it, and are still taking donations.

